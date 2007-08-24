Guitar Hero III 360 Demo With Tony Hawk

Well if this doesn't sell Tony Hawk's Proving Ground, nothing will. Activision has announced that the Xbox 360 version of Tony Hawk's latest magical skateboard adventure will ship on October 9th with a five song demo of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. The same demo will be hitting Xbox Live two weeks later, but 14 days sure is a lot of missed practice time, isn't it? The demo will take place on the Desert Rock Tour stage and will include the floowing tracks: Lay Down (by Priestess) Even Flow (by Pearl Jam) The Metal (by Tenacious D) Hit Me with your Best Shot (as made famous by Pat Benatar) Rock You like a Hurricane (as made famous by Scorpions)

Mmmm, early Tenacious D. The other songs are nice to of course, but The D! Smart move, Activision. Very smart move.

Guitar Hero fanatics prepare to get the first fix of the upcoming Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock video game demo with the launch of Activision, Inc.'s (Nasdaq:ATVI) Tony Hawk's Proving Ground, slated to ship to stores on October 9. Players who purchase the Tony Hawk's Proving Ground game for the Xbox 360TM video game and entertainment system from Microsoft will get an exclusive two week head start on experiencing the demo to this year's hottest music based video game before its release on Xbox LIVEÂ® Marketplace.

"Music is such a huge part of skateboarding culture and pairing the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock demo with Tony Hawk's Proving Ground makes perfect sense," said Dusty Welch, head of publishing at RedOctane. "We're excited to bring together two highly anticipated games and give fans their first chance to rock out with the franchise that's taken the world by storm."

The demo features five tracks set in the Desert Rock Tour venue. Players will be able to rock out to:

Both titles are in development by Activision's award-winning studio, Neversoft.

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground features deeper customisation than ever before, including a Video Editor with full-featured editing tools and visual effects for creating "epic skate videos," and a fully customisable online Skate Lounge where players can skate with friends in the ultimate pad. In addition, players will have the freedom to skate from single player to online seamlessly, as well as the ability to utilise new gameplay mechanics such as Nail the Manual and Nail the Grab, and the ability to modify the environment on the fly, as they enjoy the most expansive skating experience ever. Tony Hawk's Proving Ground is scheduled for release October 9, and is rated "T" (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information visit http://www.thpgonline.com/.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock lets gamers fire up the fretboard, crank up the amp and get ready to rock like never before. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock drops players into the spotlight of the largest and most legendary rock concert ever. The star-studded soundtrack includes master tracks by such legendary artists as Guns N' Roses, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, and Pearl Jam, with added songs as made legendary by Kiss, Alice Cooper and Heart. Now drop that air guitar and shred the night away with Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. Available in late October, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock is rated "T" (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information visit http://www.guitarhero.com/.