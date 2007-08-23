For those who are impatient, Racer_S over at Widescreen Gaming Forum has apparently created a BioShock widescreen hack. Once installing the program, is should correct the sleeve cropping that occurs in the game. This hack, of course, is only for the PC version. Over at WGF, folks in Vista and XP are getting it to work (some are not), so this app should conceivably do the trick. It doesn't work for every version of Vista — like, it doesn't work for Vista 64 bit. What about 360 owners? You're still screwed. Well, for now. Download Here [via WGF, Thanks everyone who sent this in!]
Hack For BioShock Widescreen Issue
