The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hall Crawl: Boogie Is A Buzzkill

IMG_2201.JPGWe're, at this point, two Jager bombs deep (FOR ENERGY!), one Corona (apparently the party beer of Germany) and one man-sized Paulaner Hefeweizen. Games are looking a lot better and Mark is sweating up a storm. After spilling most of my German beer on the floor due to premature intoxication on the floor due to waiting in line at the PlayStation booth to play something PlayStation Eye related, we looked for something that we'd like maybe a little more fun in our slightly buzzed state.

Unfortunately, we ran into Boogie, after the Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 kiosks looked to be totally occupied. After a couple played songs—Daft Punk's "One More Time", Kelis' "Milkshake" and who knows what Old Man Crecente did—we were more sleepy than pleasantly boozed. Fuckin' Boogie. It's literally a buzzkill.

We're off to Hall 2.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles