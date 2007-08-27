Hall Crawl: Boogie Is A Buzzkill

We're, at this point, two Jager bombs deep (FOR ENERGY!), one Corona (apparently the party beer of Germany) and one man-sized Paulaner Hefeweizen. Games are looking a lot better and Mark is sweating up a storm. After spilling most of my German beer on the floor due to premature intoxication on the floor due to waiting in line at the PlayStation booth to play something PlayStation Eye related, we looked for something that we'd like maybe a little more fun in our slightly buzzed state.

Unfortunately, we ran into Boogie, after the Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 kiosks looked to be totally occupied. After a couple played songs—Daft Punk's "One More Time", Kelis' "Milkshake" and who knows what Old Man Crecente did—we were more sleepy than pleasantly boozed. Fuckin' Boogie. It's literally a buzzkill.

We're off to Hall 2.