Hall Crawl: Meat Lunch

In true German fashion, we ate meat and starch after consuming precisely two mammoth Jager bombs (we polished off the
tiny bottle).
Synopsis: Subjects shows a propensity to discuss topics of high school activities.
Over lunch, we learned that Mark played trombone, Brian mended a broken leg and Michael asked that you not confuse him with Fahey. He also ran track and wrestled. Yes, he was a jock. Throw rotten food at will.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink