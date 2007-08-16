The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 360 Dated, Priced For Australia

halo3360.jpgAt tonight's Halo 3 bash, Microsoft Australia took time out to announce a release date and price for the Halo edition 360 console (sadly no news on the Elite, as "winter" tick ticks away). The release date will be on September 20, just before the game's launch, and it'll set you back AUD$679.95. Kinda steep, yeah, at $100 more than the Pro, but what price for limited-edition Halo exclusivity? Oh, yeah. That price.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles