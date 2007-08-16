Halo 360 Dated, Priced For Australia

At tonight's Halo 3 bash, Microsoft Australia took time out to announce a release date and price for the Halo edition 360 console (sadly no news on the Elite, as "winter" tick ticks away). The release date will be on September 20, just before the game's launch, and it'll set you back AUD$679.95. Kinda steep, yeah, at $100 more than the Pro, but what price for limited-edition Halo exclusivity? Oh, yeah. That price.