Halo 3 Has Gone Gold

Halo 3 has officially gone gold. The most eagerly awaited title for a Microsoft console since Halo 2 has been released to manufacturing, meaning soon discs will be pressed and sleeves will be printed. Then each copy of the game will be kissed by angels before being nestled safely in its plastic case, spritzed with new game smell and sealed lovingly in transparent plastic.
"This is a huge milestone for us and a big cause for celebration at Bungie and Microsoft Game Studios," said Harold Ryan, Studio Head at Bungie Studios. "This is the game we've always wanted to make and certainly the best game our studio has developed. We can't wait for gamers to get their hands on it on Sept. 25."
I think I speak for most of us when I say it is perfectly fine to send it early if you guys really can't wait. We had plans, but nothing that can't be changed.
The wait is almost over. "Halo 3," the final chapter in the groundbreaking "Halo" trilogy and the most anticipated game release of 2007, has been released to manufacturing.
Three years in the making by renowned developer Bungie Studios, "Halo 3" is now finished and will begin its journey to store shelves around the world in less than four weeks. "Halo 3," which has already set new records as the fastest preordered game in history, has exceeded one million presales in North America alone. The title is set to shatter day-one entertainment sales records when it is released worldwide beginning Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Created by legendary developer Bungie Studios and exclusive to the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system, "Halo 3" will set a new standard for interactive storytelling and social gaming by engaging consumers worldwide in Master Chief's epic battle to save humankind. In November 2004, the world's view of video games changed forever with the release of "Halo 2," which generated a record-setting $125 million (U.S.) in sales within the first 24 hours and changed the way people think about interactive entertainment. Three years later, it remains the most-played game on Microsoft's Xbox LIVEÂ® online gaming and entertainment network, with nearly 1 billion hours of online gaming logged to date.
