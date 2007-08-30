Halo 3 Has Gone Gold

Halo 3 has officially gone gold. The most eagerly awaited title for a Microsoft console since Halo 2 has been released to manufacturing, meaning soon discs will be pressed and sleeves will be printed. Then each copy of the game will be kissed by angels before being nestled safely in its plastic case, spritzed with new game smell and sealed lovingly in transparent plastic.

"This is a huge milestone for us and a big cause for celebration at Bungie and Microsoft Game Studios," said Harold Ryan, Studio Head at Bungie Studios. "This is the game we've always wanted to make and certainly the best game our studio has developed. We can't wait for gamers to get their hands on it on Sept. 25."

I think I speak for most of us when I say it is perfectly fine to send it early if you guys really can't wait. We had plans, but nothing that can't be changed.