Halo 3 Promotion Funny Freaks Out Koreans

What better way to introduce consumers to your game than by frightening the shit outta them! Since most South Koreans don't know Halo, Microsoft Korea thought it would be HILARIOUS to have a guy in a Master Chief costume spook innocent bystanders and film it Candid Camera-style and use cheesy circus music. Goofy!
