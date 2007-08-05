The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Bungie Weekly Update

MasterChiefinAmsterdam.jpgThis week's Bungie Weekly Update is chock full o' information about the recent announcement that four-player co-op over Xbox Live would be available at ship for Halo 3. Bungie's Luke and Frankie are on hand to give you all the details on it down to the minutia which I'm told Halo fans are extremely fond of. Other topics include the AV calibration tool, the massive Halo 3 feature in the most recent EGM and Frankie's trip to Amsterdam. You can even see a larger image of the one posted here so you can drool over another obsessive fan's awesome Master Chief armour.

So, for some hardcore Halo 3 weekend reading, head on over to Bungie's Weekly Update. [Bungie]

