We haven't gone hands-on with Halo 3: The Ride yet—it's still in private beta—but our estimation of development progress indicates we'll be testing the single and multiplayer portions within a day or two. If the artwork we've seen on the partially constructed version of Halo 3: The Ride shares any art assets with the game its promoting at the Leipzig Games Convention, you'll be taking Master Chief and pals through a fantastic German castle and rescuing a mysterious "Sparkle Princess." If I'm right, I think we've got a huge scoop on our hands here.

Watch for impressions on Halo 3: The Ride later this week.