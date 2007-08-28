by Mark Wilson & Michael McWhertor Here it is everyone—our promised first look at Bungie's highly anticipated Halo 3: The Ride that made its world debut this week in Leipzig. If you have any interest at all in Halo 3: The Ride, it's a worthy watch.
Halo 3 The Ride, Hands-On
