Halo 3 Xbox Gets European Price and Date

With the Halo 3 Special Edition Xbox 360 already priced and dated in both the US and Australia, eager European fans have been patiently awaiting word on how much the special Spartan green and gold console was going to set them back and how long they'd have to save up for it. Well now you've officially got 34 days to save up Â£279.99, as Microsoft announces a September 26th release date for Europe. For Â£30 more than the price of the premium console you get a green and gold finish, a play and charge kit, and bragging rights.

"We are pleased to offer the cool Halo 3 Special Edition console for the huge Halo fan community," said Stephen McGill, Microsoft's Head of Gaming and Entertainment. "It's a great way for Halo fans to show their allegiance to one of the most popular and successful entertainment franchises ever."

I don't know about showing allegiance, but it is a great way to spend Â£279.99 on a Microsoft product! Details in jumpland.