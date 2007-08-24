Halo 3 Xbox Gets European Price and Date

With the Halo 3 Special Edition Xbox 360 already priced and dated in both the US and Australia, eager European fans have been patiently awaiting word on how much the special Spartan green and gold console was going to set them back and how long they'd have to save up for it. Well now you've officially got 34 days to save up Â£279.99, as Microsoft announces a September 26th release date for Europe. For Â£30 more than the price of the premium console you get a green and gold finish, a play and charge kit, and bragging rights.
I don't know about showing allegiance, but it is a great way to spend Â£279.99 on a Microsoft product! Details in jumpland.
Limited Edition Xbox 360 Will Have Estimated Retail Price of Â£279.99, Available From 26th September
LONDON - 23rd August 2007: MicrosoftÂ® today announced estimated retail pricing and availability for the Xbox 360 Halo 3 Special Edition Console, launched in anticipation of this year's largest blockbuster gamer launch, Halo 3.
The Xbox 360 Halo 3 Special Edition console, with an authentic Spartan green and gold finish, will carry an estimated retail price of Â£279.99 when it comes to retail on 26th September. The Xbox 360 Halo 3 Special Edition console comes with the following features:
Â· Halo 3 Special Edition Wireless Controller
Â· Halo 3 Special Edition 20GB Hard Drive
Â· Halo 3 Special Edition Wired Headset
Â· Halo 3 Special Edition Gamer Pics and Theme (Exclusive download via Xbox LIVEÂ®)
Â· Component HD AV Cable
Â· Ethernet Cable
Â· HDMI Port
Â· Play & Charge Kit
Â· Xbox LIVE Silver Membership
Â· One-month Xbox LIVE Gold Membership
"We are pleased to offer the cool Halo 3 Special Edition console for the huge Halo fan community," said Stephen McGill, Microsoft's Head of Gaming and Entertainment. "It's a great way for Halo fans to show their allegiance to one of the most popular and successful entertainment franchises ever. Halo 3 is just one of the amazing games coming to Xbox 360 this Christmas. Combine the best games lineup of any console ever, including the universally acclaimed Bioshock launching this week, with today's new affordable estimated retail pricing that makes it easier for more people to enter the world of Xbox 360, and it's clear there has never been a better time to be a gamer."
