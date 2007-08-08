That Forever Blue bug made everything, well, suck. When shark rays are added to the underwater aquarium, the game emits a loud BUZZING noise that doesn't exactly jive with the smooth sea experience. Nintendo has come to the rescue and is offering consumers the chance to exchange their bug infested copy for a deloused one. Yamato messengers will swing by residences to exchange bad-for-good copies on August 21st, which is among other things, my birthday. I will be 29 years old, and Japanese Forever Blue owners will be happy. Delightful! Forever Blue Exchange Program [Nintendo]
Forever Blue Forever Fixed
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink