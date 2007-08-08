Forever Blue Forever Fixed

That Forever Blue bug made everything, well, suck. When shark rays are added to the underwater aquarium, the game emits a loud BUZZING noise that doesn't exactly jive with the smooth sea experience. Nintendo has come to the rescue and is offering consumers the chance to exchange their bug infested copy for a deloused one. Yamato messengers will swing by residences to exchange bad-for-good copies on August 21st, which is among other things, my birthday. I will be 29 years old, and Japanese Forever Blue owners will be happy. Delightful! Forever Blue Exchange Program [Nintendo]