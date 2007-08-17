Hard Proof Canadians Like Postal (Shocker!)

Maybe Canadians have funny taste in movies. Maybe Postal is actually a decent flick. Here's Uwe Boll chatting it up in a Batman shirt after the Postal premiere in Canada. The clip sheds some light into why the director went fucking batshit insane on Wired's Chris Kohler. The reason? He says that there isn't a huge ad campaign backing the Postal film and that everything hinges on good reviews and good of mouth. Apparently, there's a conspiracy out to shut the movie down and not get it shown in theatres! In the above clip, Actor Zack Ward ask the crowd if they liked the flick, and the audience really seems to dig it. They even clapped and make "wooooooo" noises. No, really.

