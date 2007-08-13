Itagaki Scoffs At Heavenly Sword

Beside booze and boob physics, Dead or Alive creator Tomonobu Itagaki doesn't like much of anything! Tekken he hates so hard. And the upcoming PS3 title Heavenly Sword? Meh! The game features "Hero Sequences" in which players have to input particular commands to proceed through a Dragon's Liar-esque cinematic event. In the latest Electronic Gaming Monthly, Itagaki offers his two cents:

I've never played a good game where the developers put a big icon of the button you're supposed to press onscreen... I look at Heavenly Sword and it seems really half-assed, because it's asking you to do all these button-timing sequences but you are not getting much payoff from it.

Snap! Heavenly Sword producer Kyle Shubel's answer to those criticisms?

My response to Mr. Itagaki would be that the intent of the Hero sequences is to empower the player to experience events that would be nearly impossible to play in a natural platforming state... for example, making the player run down ropes, leaping from rope to rope as they're being cut from underneath you, all while dodging other objects — that would be a frustrating experience to 99 percent of our users if we were to force them to do that manually.

Itagaki is that 1 percent. He's not like us mortals, you know. He wears sunglasses when he sleeps and bathes.

