The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Free Radical Talks Wii, Miyamoto

hazeface.JPGTalking with Free Radical Design's Rob Yescombe and Derek Littlewood today, I asked them if they had seen the reaction Shigeru Miyamoto had to Haze. Both the video of his viewing the game and the reaction others felt he had to the game's use of drugs.

Both said they had. Yescombe said he thinks that perhaps Miyamoto misunderstood the deeper meanings in the game and in particular how it uses the drug Nectar to make a point, a very anti-drug point.

"The game is pretty disturbing and to be fair that's our intention," he said. "Drugs in the game was something that we wanted to be very careful about.The over-arching message is that Nectar is an enormous mistake.""We didn't come up with the idea of including the drug first, we had the story and the distinction in gameplay ideas first and Nectar became a tool to get those points across."

While on the topic of Nintendo, I asked the two what the thought of the Wii in general and if they'd ever make a game for it.

"Let's just say there is a Wii in the office," Yescombe said laughing.

Littlewood said on a personal level he is intrigued with the new form of control the Wii offer to both gamers and developers.

"Personally, as a gamer, I think it has definite potential (as a first-person shooter controller)," he said. "It can be done, you can get really great FPS controls with the Wii. I think it has huge potential there."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles