Microsoft: HDMI Coming To All Premium 360s

confirmed.jpgMicrosoft has just confirmed that HDMI is now standard with the Premium version of the Xbox 360, now priced at $US350. The retooled Premium 360, sporting the fancy HDMI, will sport an HDMI logo on the outside of the box, a Microsoft rep told Kotaku.

"Yes, we are offering an HDMI port for Xbox 360 simply as another choice in Xbox 360 owners' games and entertainment experience. Retailers are gradually introducing HDMI-enabled Xbox 360s into the channel to meet demand."

Big kudos to Opposable Thumbs for being the first to get their teeth into this story and Shack News who got their hands on the first picture proof.

