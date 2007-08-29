The tiny epic saga continues as the clan protecting the Heavenly Sword faces an age of battle waiting for the return of the Heavenly Warrior in episode 4 of the animated series entitled "The Divine Birth". Something tells me the Heavenly Warrior is not a guy. Call it a hunch. Also getting the odd feeling that this is one of those times the marketing materials end up being much more enjoyable than the game itself.
Heavenly Sword Animated Series Part 4
