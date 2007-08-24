Hellgate's European Pricing Structure Announced

I don't like two-tiered pricing structures. I'm a gaming socialist, I like everyone on the level. But that's me. Not necessarily you. For those not so fussed, Flagship have announced the pricing structure for Hellgate: London for the European market. Subscribers can cough up â‚¬9.99/Â£6.99 a month if they want to get "new character classes, areas, monsters, items and raid content [and]new game modes". Players who don't want to pay still don't have to, but you get to wear sack-cloth armour and sleep outside with the rest of the bums. The game's out November 2 in Europe if you're interested.

FLAGSHIP STUDIOS ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN PRICING FOR HELLGATE: LONDON Flagship Studios are pleased to announce the pricing structure for its upcoming highly-anticipated action role-playing game HELLGATE: LONDON in Europe. For expectant players HELLGATE: LONDON will offer players two ways to play through Standard and Subscription accounts.

For all players, HELLGATE: LONDON comes completely free-to-play out of the box and will offer a secure online experience with features including the ability to play cooperatively with thousands of other players, trade items, join guilds and enjoy a host of gameplay and community features including voice chat and buddy lists.

For players with Subscription* accounts (â‚¬9.99 / Â£6.99 per month), Flagship Studios will deliver exciting new ongoing content including new character classes, areas, monsters, items and raid content, new game modes (including Hardcore, Role-Play and PvP mode), and additional character and stash slots. Subscribers can found guilds, select to nominate an officer and will have access to guild and player housing. Other features include in-game email for items, web access to characters and a place in future beta lotteries.

HELLGATE: LONDON combines the depth of role-playing games and the action of first-person shooter titles, while offering infinite playability with dynamically generated levels, items, enemies and events. The player creates a heroic character, completes quests, and battles through innumerable hordes of demons to advance through experience levels and branching skill paths. A robust, flexible skill and spell system, highly customizable appearances, and a massive variety of randomly generated equipment allow players to create their own unique hero.

HELLGATE: LONDON will be released in Europe on November 2nd.