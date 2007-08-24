All alone with a splitting migraine in Kotaku Tower while my daymates are getting drunk gathering the latest hard-hitting stories from the Games Convention in Leipzig, I crave any sort of humour I can find while plugged into the vast database of gaming goodness we have in KOTAKUVAK 2000, our AI research supercomputer, so when I ran across this internet ad found by a reader while trolling MySpace it elicited in me a titter, and in my condition a titter is worth a thousand words. Nice to see Microsoft and Sony put their differences behind them and let the cross-advertising loving begin. Thank you Sardu, for spreading the love.
Help Master Chief, Win A PS3
