Heroes Of Might & Magic V: Tribes Of The East Trailer

I still know people who constantly play the first 2 Heroes of Might and Magic games. Judging by their new game adoption rate it should somewhere around 2043 when they finally get around to playing with Tribes of the East, the second expansion for Heroes of Might and Magic V. Featuring the all new Orc race and corresponding campaign, a new upgrade level for every creature in the game and just about new everything else, it's sure to add at least 20-20,000 hours to your HoMM playtime, depending on your sanity level. Hit the jump for the GC fact sheet!

HEROES OF MIGHT & MAGIC V: TRIBES OF THE EAST

PC

Product Description

For the first time, play as the Orc faction and recruit heroes, build armies and manage cities as you explore and conquer legendary lands. Use tactics, skills and magic to outsmart fantasy armies while developing your heroes and unveiling the dark plot that threatens to tear the world of Ashan apart.

Heroes of Might and MagicÂ® V: Tribes of the East chronicles the final chapter in the epic struggle that began with the interrupted wedding of Queen Isabel. Players will meet the brutal and proud warriors of the Orc faction, and follow in the steps of the Necrolord Arantir as he uncovers the prophecy of the Dark Messiah and exposes the Demon Sovereign's conspiracy.

Following this brilliant conclusion to the Heroes of Might and Magic V story, the world of Ashan will never be the same again...

Key Features

â€¢ New Orc Faction: First made famous in Dark Messiah Might and Magicâ„¢, the brutal Orc faction now comes to the HeroesÂ® series. Savage, fiercely proud, and resolutely independent, the Orcs put the "might" in Might and MagicÂ®. This faction's troops include Orcs, Goblins, Cyclops and the famed Pao Kais.

â€¢ New Campaign: Experience the dramatic conclusion of the usurper Biara's reign. Discovering the demonic influence that corrupts the Haven knights, the savage Orc clans will take up arms to eradicate the Inferno threat. Characters from Dark Messiah Might and Magic will also appear to bring an unexpected twist to this multi-layered plot. In addition, Tribes of the East will also feature ten multiplayer and five single-player maps.

â€¢ New Upgrade Level: Every creature in the Heroes V universe will get an alternative upgrade, increasing the total number of creatures in the Heroes of Might and Magic V line to over 170! These powerful new abilities are sure to become an integral part of your combat tactics.

â€¢ Extra Content: Expand your arsenal and gameplay with new spells, new artifacts, new buildings and innovative new features such as the combo-based Artifact Power Link and Battle Rage, the unique racial ability of the Orcs.

â€¢ Standalone Product: In order to allow both fans and newcomers to enjoy this dramatic conclusion to the Heroes V experience, Tribes of the East will be a standalone product - no previous Heroes game installations will be required to play.

Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Nival Interactive Ship Date: September 20th 2007 Category: Strategy Rating: PEGI 12+ / USK 12+ / ESRB RP