Hexic 2 And Ecco Hit Live Wednesday

hexic2woo.jpgWell my life is officially over. Not only does the Xbox Live Arcade get a version of Ecco the Dolphin for 400 points, complete with leaderboard support as well as enhanced graphics and sound, but also the sequel to the game I've spent the most time with on Xbox Live Arcade, Hexic 2: Electric Boogaloo! With all new pieces, new formations, and a new multiplayer battle mode, it is almost guaranteed that I will start having the hexagon nightmares again. 800 points nets you gaming's equivalent to crack cocaine this Wednesday.

