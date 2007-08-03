Is Your 360 A Winner? Check

So there are two kinds of 360 on the market. There are the ones without the new heatsink. These have a tendency to...die horribly. And there are those with the new heatsink, which seem to work a lot better. Which one have you got? Ben Heck can help you, with his highly scientific methodology. First, get a camera. Then put your camera on top of an overturned 360. Then take a picture. If you can see your DVD drive, you're fresh outta luck. If you can't see it, you've got a new heatsink in there and your luck reserves are in good shape.

See if you have the new Xbox 360 heatsink without voiding the precious warranty [Ben Heck]