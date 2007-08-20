Hitman Actor On Hitman Game: "Not Familiar"

This October, the Hitman is coming, baby-faced actor and all. You excited? Maybe hearing actor Timothy Olyphant talking about how he's not familiar with the game will make you eager to check out this flick:
...the important thing is I really think we did as best we could to be really respectful of the game. The filmmaker's a real big fan of the game going in. I was not familiar with it at all, so I really came at it from a fresh look. The script in front of me was my primary focus of the story that they handed me. We had a lovely combination of, on one hand, to be respectful of the source material and, on the other hand, not be a slave to it but be inspired by it.
New standard Hollywood game adaptation line: There have been so many bad game movies, but we're trying to stay true to the game. Not too true, though. Get used to it, gamer people. Olyphant Interview [IGN via VGB]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink