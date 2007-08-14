Hitman And Call Of Duty Guns Made Faker

I love a good fake gun. It's like getting all of the badassness of a real gun without the risk of killing a friend during a casual drunken game of Duck Hunt. That's why these new Hitman and COD4 rifles from Tokyo Marui are so appealing. Running about $US50 apiece, they are close replicas to guns like the Desert Eagle .50AE (Hitman's trademark pistols) and H&K MP5 (some old timer gun from COD3).

But we'd prefer if no one bought them at all. Because the first time some kid shoots another kid in the eye, this co-marketing will give legislatures a direct tie between video games and violence idiots. Gearing plan "Gun Collection" of Tokyo Marui and the spike work releases [via playgadgets]