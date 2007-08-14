The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hitman And Call Of Duty Guns Made Faker

hitmanLogo_de%20copy.jpgI love a good fake gun. It's like getting all of the badassness of a real gun without the risk of killing a friend during a casual drunken game of Duck Hunt. That's why these new Hitman and COD4 rifles from Tokyo Marui are so appealing. Running about $US50 apiece, they are close replicas to guns like the Desert Eagle .50AE (Hitman's trademark pistols) and H&K MP5 (some old timer gun from COD3).

But we'd prefer if no one bought them at all. Because the first time some kid shoots another kid in the eye, this co-marketing will give legislatures a direct tie between video games and violence idiots. Gearing plan "Gun Collection" of Tokyo Marui and the spike work releases [via playgadgets]

Comments

  • Ronnie Guest

    The signature pistols from Hitman are not Desert Eagle .50 caliper pistols. They are based off AMT Hardballer Long Slides. They are 1911 Frames. They H&K MP5 was not used in WWII it was developed till 1964-1966 Nearly 20 years after WWII's conclusion. It was put into service in 1966 and is still used today. Perhaps you should get your facts strait before bloggging misinformation.

    0
  • c1oud 9mm Guest

    Hitmans trademark guns are modified 1911 45 ACP. They don't even look like a desert eagle dude, Tokyo Marui guns are incredible pieces of shit, I wouldn't use them for a doorstop. Furthermore the MP5 is around 50 years old, world war 2 ended around 1945, making it impossible for the mp5 to be there, unless a scientist like yourself has a time machine.
    sorry to be mean, but almost everything you wrote is false.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles