The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

How to Make Your PS3 All Portable Like

20061220114245667.jpgTake your Victorian waffle iron on walks! For a reason only known to themselves, Nevover Electronic has released a seven-inch flip LCD screen that attaches to PLAYSTATION 3s. The screen may have on screen display controls and boast "high speed signal refresh rate optimised for playing fast-action games," but still, it's only seven inches. That's nothing! There are two dual earphones jacks, too — as if somebody would take this contraption out in public. Portable PS3 Player [Nevover via Tech Digest]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles