Take your Victorian waffle iron on walks! For a reason only known to themselves, Nevover Electronic has released a seven-inch flip LCD screen that attaches to PLAYSTATION 3s. The screen may have on screen display controls and boast "high speed signal refresh rate optimised for playing fast-action games," but still, it's only seven inches. That's nothing! There are two dual earphones jacks, too — as if somebody would take this contraption out in public. Portable PS3 Player [Nevover via Tech Digest]
How to Make Your PS3 All Portable Like
