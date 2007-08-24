Huxley Closed Korean Beta Coming

Remember Huxley? Of course you do. I can't write about an MMO without someone in the comments section talk about how awesome Huxley is going to be. Well now some lucky Koreans will be getting a chance to find that out for themselves as Webzen has announced the first closed beta test for the FPS MMO. Starting on August 28th, 999 beta testers will be chosen from the official Huxley web site to participate in the event that will start on September 13th and run for five days.

"With Huxley's many innovative elements, gamers are in for a totally different experience," said Nam-Ju Kim, chief executive officer of Webzen, Inc. "Huxley is sure to challenge the existing genres with a new look and feel in multiple platforms. We're extremely confident that this title will set a new standard in MMOFPS."

Man it's good to be writing about Huxley again. Hopefully I'll have many more chances to do so in the months to come.

August 22, 2007 - Global online entertainment company WEBZEN Inc. (www.webzen.com) announced today the dates of the much-anticipated first closed beta test for Huxleyâ„¢, the next-generation MMOFPS. The closed beta test will start on September 13.

One of the year's most anticipated titles, Huxley is the cutting-edge, next-generation MMOFPS, fusing traditional FPS with the quest and character growth system of the MMORPG. Being developed as a truly global game title for Webzen, Huxley has already been creating a sensation in the markets in Europe and North America with rave reviews and a $US35 million deal with a Chinese publisher.

After 999 lucky beta testers are selected from the official Huxley website beginning on August 28, the closed beta test will take place from September 13 for five days. For the first time ever, testers will get a chance to experience the city where the characters live and breath. They will also be treated to a variety of play modes such as team death match and radar domination, as well as the core systems, including the quest, not seen before in standard FPS games.

Meanwhile, Webzen has been conducting various testing and external network tests with a focus group since June to better gauge gamer preferences and evaluate the game's stability. The first closed beta test is a part of a planned series of user tests.