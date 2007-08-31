I Think The Computer Is Melting My Eyes (Yours Okay?)

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft

Like you, I sit in front of the computer for hours on end. Let's say I get on the computer at 9am. By the time I finish blogging or w/e by 9 or 10pm, my eyes are a mess. Blurry vision and dry, dry eye balls. Do you experience this? Should I use eye drops? I think it might be because I wear contacts, and I probably should get glasses for when I'm blogging (to let the ol' eyes breathe). I don't really get headaches or whatnot, but man, my eyes get really really tired...

What you missed last night Kaz Says The Best Is Yet To Come SEGA game will wreck your relationship Luke has an Elite Giant Jeff Bell talks MGS and FF Blame Sonic