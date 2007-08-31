I Think The Computer Is Melting My Eyes (Yours Okay?)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft

Like you, I sit in front of the computer for hours on end. Let's say I get on the computer at 9am. By the time I finish blogging or w/e by 9 or 10pm, my eyes are a mess. Blurry vision and dry, dry eye balls. Do you experience this? Should I use eye drops? I think it might be because I wear contacts, and I probably should get glasses for when I'm blogging (to let the ol' eyes breathe). I don't really get headaches or whatnot, but man, my eyes get really really tired...

