The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

"I Wanna Touch that Woman's Butt"

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft

Last night we were watching the World Championship in Athletics, which is being held here in Osaka. Actually! I wasn't really watching (I was blogging!), but Mrs. Bashcraft and Mini-Bash were. Sometime during the pole vaulting, Mini-Bash goes:

I wanna touch that lady's butt. (ã‚ã®å¥³ã®ãŠå°»è§¦ã‚ŠãŸã„ãª...)

"Bwah?" His face got red. Mrs. Bashcraft asked him to repeat it so I could hear it (and could make fun of him). Face redder, bright radish red, but he repeated. For the next ten or fifteen minutes, Mrs. Bashcraft told the kid why he can never say anything like that outside of the house and that he can never touch some random female's bottom. It's inappropriate. And! If he did, he would be locked up in jail. For a long time. Alone.

What you missed last night Some awesome rumours Most exciting thing at X07? Elite craps out Home beans spilled! Jessica Alba uses the Wii?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles