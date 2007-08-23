IBM Discovers Second Life

Shhhhhhhh! Second Life might be getting a bit of a backlash, but don't tell IBM. The computer co. is enamoured with SL. It's the future they say! IBM opened its virtual SL Business Center earlier this spring in order to provide sales and support services. According to IBM director of Global Web Strategy & Innovation Maggie Blayney:

The real reason why we're doing this is because we do feel the beginning of a major transformation on how people are going to interact on the Web — going from a flat to an immersive experience... It's not going to replace the two-dimensional Web but it's going to integrate and complement it.

