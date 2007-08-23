The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

IBM Discovers Second Life

ibm_pc.jpg Shhhhhhhh! Second Life might be getting a bit of a backlash, but don't tell IBM. The computer co. is enamoured with SL. It's the future they say! IBM opened its virtual SL Business Center earlier this spring in order to provide sales and support services. According to IBM director of Global Web Strategy & Innovation Maggie Blayney:

The real reason why we're doing this is because we do feel the beginning of a major transformation on how people are going to interact on the Web — going from a flat to an immersive experience... It's not going to replace the two-dimensional Web but it's going to integrate and complement it.

Welcome to last year. IBM in Second Life [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles