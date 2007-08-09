id Software Not Thinking About Unreal Engine 3

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

id_software_logo.jpg Doom creator John Carmack and id Software knows game engines. What's more, the Texas-based developer knows that even if loads of companies are using the Unreal Engine 3, there's no need to worry. id's new engine id Tech 5 is a true multi-platformer that can run at 60fps on the PS3, the 360, the PC and the Mac. Still, what does it stack up to the Unreal Engine 3? And does that mean less difference between the various platform versions? id Software's Steve Nix says:

I don't spend much time looking at Epic's current offering or what their product line is — we've always just done our own thing at id, so we don't spend too much time thinking about them...

We have the PS3, the 360, the PC and the Mac all running at a very high frame-rate - basically all running at 60fps right now - and what's really unique is that when an artist builds an asset they don't know what they're building it for. They build the exact same model, the exact same level, and it doesn't matter what platform they're putting it on. That's a huge breakthrough. A lot of times you'd have your PS3-optimised assets, your Xbox-optimised assets, your PC-optimised assets, and at the end of the project you'd do this ugly Mac port. If not an ugly PC port. We think that the fact developers can cleanly simultaneously develop all four platforms is a huge change.

This should make all three Mac gamers very, very happy. And Epic very, very worried. Nix Talks Tech 5 [Game Industry]

