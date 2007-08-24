id's Tech 5 Was Not For Rage, Was For Something Else

Seems id's shiny new Tech 5 engine wasn't built for Rage, even though it'll be the first game to feature it. id's Todd Hollenshead:

We didn't design the game for Rage and then John Carmack worked on the technology to make it work; John was working on some technology and we thought we had one direction we wanted to go in in respect to a different game. But as technology evolved it basically got about a year into it and effectively we sad 'we're going to throw all that away and start a new project.

Shame. As much as it's probable the game was a dark, grimy sci-fi shooter, I'd like to think it was a bright, cheery, first-person adventure. With puppies and rainbows. New engine wasn't for Rage, Id reveals [CVG]