O.J. Simpson Ordered To Hand Over All-Pro 2K8 Football Proceeds

Reuters is reporting that former NFL running back and guy who totally didn't kill his ex-wife O.J. Simpson has been ordered by the Los Angeles County Superior Court to hand over monies he received from lending his likeness to 2K Sports' All-Pro Football 2K8. The Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 football sim features hundreds of retired pro football players, including Simpson, who definitely did not also kill Ron Goldman.

While Simpson was acquitted of criminal murder charges, he was found "legally responsible" for their deaths in the ensuing civil court case. The Goldman family is attempting to collect on the $US33 million dollars legally owed to them by The Juice, who must now disclose the details of his contract with All-Pro Football 2K8 publisher Take-Two Interactive.

If I were a Take-Two shareholder, making sure Mr. Simpson was not on the roster for the next All-Pro Football release would probably be #3 on my list of things I'm bringing up with the board during our next meeting.

