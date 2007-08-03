Crysis Coming In November

One of the most beautiful FPS games I've ever seen, I've been eagerly awaiting word of when I'll be able to cuss out my PC for not being able to fully take advantage of all Crysis has to offer for quite some time now. Well it's time for me to dust off my beloved profanity thesaurus as EA and Crytek have pinned down the release date for the highly anticipated game.
November 16 is the date that the game will be hitting retail shelves.
"Crytek is constantly striving to push the boundaries of both game design and technology, while maintaining quality at the highest bar", said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "We're thankful to our fans for their support and patience and we're excited to bring them Crysis this year. It's going to be worth the wait".
I sure hope so! 32 man multiplayer and plenty of places to hide so they don't notice I suck? Perfect! Get ready for the most accurate tree shooting simulator of all time.
EA AND CRYTEK ANNOUNCE NOVEMBER 16TH RELEASE DATE FOR CRYSIS Start Counting Down to One of the Year's Most Highly Anticipated First Person Shooters
Chertsey, UK — August 2, 2007 — Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and Crytek, award-winning developers of Far Cry, today announced that CrysisTM, will be hitting retail stores in North America and Europe on November 16, 2007 exclusively for the PC. A technical achievement featuring stunning DirectX 10 and DirectX 9 visuals, cunning gameplay and an epic story, Crysis is recognised as one of the most anticipated PC games and first person shooters of 2007, recently winning Best PC game from the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2007.
Offering true, open-ended gameplay, Crysis gives gamers an unparalleled amount of freedom that fosters completely unique gaming experiences. Players are outfitted with a revolutionary Nanosuit and an arsenal of fully customisable weapons, giving them a wide array of options not only in approaching the entire game, but every single objective or individual encounter. And they will need every advantage they can get going head to head against a menacing and highly intelligent alien threat amid dynamic, hostile battlefields that range from lush, tropical jungles, flash-frozen landscapes and a horrifying zero gravity environment.
Crysis also breaks new ground in multiplayer with the introduction of PowerStruggle — a unique team-based strategic mode for up to 32 players, where opposing sides battle for control of advanced weaponry and vehicles to overcome their enemies. For those who prefer the pulse-pounding action of deathmatch, Crysis will also feature an Instant Action mode, with the highly adaptive Nanosuit serving as the ultimate tool to outwit your opponents.
Crysis has not yet been rated by the ESRB or PEGI. Visit www.esrb.org or www.pegionline.eu for updated rating information. For more information about the game, log onto www.electronicarts.co.uk or the game's official website at www.nanosuit.com.
