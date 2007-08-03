Crysis Coming In November

Image: Crytek

One of the most beautiful FPS games I've ever seen, I've been eagerly awaiting word of when I'll be able to cuss out my PC for not being able to fully take advantage of all Crysis has to offer for quite some time now. Well it's time for me to dust off my beloved profanity thesaurus as EA and Crytek have pinned down the release date for the highly anticipated game.

November 16 is the date that the game will be hitting retail shelves.

"Crytek is constantly striving to push the boundaries of both game design and technology, while maintaining quality at the highest bar", said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "We're thankful to our fans for their support and patience and we're excited to bring them Crysis this year. It's going to be worth the wait".

I sure hope so! 32 man multiplayer and plenty of places to hide so they don't notice I suck? Perfect! Get ready for the most accurate tree shooting simulator of all time.