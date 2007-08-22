The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

I'm In Birthday Cake Hell

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft

So I ate birthday cake for breakfast. Lunch? Cake. Dinner? Udon and then cake. There are still a few pieces left, and since the cake was made from fresh cream, we have to eat all up before it goes bad. Frosting, this ain't! Oddly, birthday cake in Japan seems to mean cake with strawberries. Not a big strawberry fan. Wife doesn't really like them either. In fact, this year, I requested no strawberries. You know, like a regular birthday cake and of course was given a cake with strawberries.

Gonna go finish up a few mag articles, try to unwind a bit. There's a bad ass lighting storm here. Will turn all the lights out for full effect. Good thing my MacBook Pro's keyboard lights up. Heh.

What you missed Ken Levine says "sorry" for widescreen mess BioShock murdered some dude's computer Sidewinder from various angles Microsoft's gaming mouse Boy fries himself with his 360 I love Johnny Cash

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles