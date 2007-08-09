The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Imabikisou, Marrying Text And Horror On Your PS3

The most visible hole in the current PLAYSTATION 3 line-up is in its lack of "sound novel" "games." Believe me, we all feel the pain. However, thanks to the pitch perfect publishing decisions of Sega—who never lets us down!—and the sound novel boundary pushing power of developer Chunsoft, the genre is underrepresented no more! Imabikisou, announced back in May with spectacular fanfare, is bringing the thrill of reading on-screen text while watching clips of cliched Japanese horror to PS3s this fall.

Fans of the Sega Joypolis haunted arcade experience will be thrilled to watch this trailer for Imabikisou. In fact, everyone should watch! It's really something.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles