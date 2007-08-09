Imabikisou, Marrying Text And Horror On Your PS3

The most visible hole in the current PLAYSTATION 3 line-up is in its lack of "sound novel" "games." Believe me, we all feel the pain. However, thanks to the pitch perfect publishing decisions of Sega—who never lets us down!—and the sound novel boundary pushing power of developer Chunsoft, the genre is underrepresented no more! Imabikisou, announced back in May with spectacular fanfare, is bringing the thrill of reading on-screen text while watching clips of cliched Japanese horror to PS3s this fall.

Fans of the Sega Joypolis haunted arcade experience will be thrilled to watch this trailer for Imabikisou. In fact, everyone should watch! It's really something.