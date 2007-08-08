According to The Onion, Tom Clancy's recently released Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Black Ops is a hit with Tom, as his criteria for satisfaction seems to involve the correct spelling of his name and a cleared check. He's also looking forward to Tom Clancy's Renegade Sub Command. Another Onion scoop: Tom Clancy Really Happy With How Latest Video Game With His Name On It Came Out
Tom Clancy's Feelings
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink