Insecticide: Bugs For Your Desktop

whatupchrys.jpgCrackpot Entertainment and Gamecock have just launched the new and improved website for their DS and PC game Insecticide, a hard-boiled detective 3rd person shooter that follows Detective Chrys Liszt and her partner Roachy Caruthers as they unravel a web of murder and deceit. To celebrate, they've provided us with some exclusive wallpapers featuring Chrys and Roachy doing what hard-boiled detectives do best: looking dramatic. Chrys 800x600

Loads more after the jump:Chrys 1024x768 Roachy 800x600 Roachy 1024x768 Chrys & Roachy 800x600 Chrys & Roachy 1024x768

