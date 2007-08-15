Interplay Seeking Cash For Fallout Online

Back in December 2001, Interplay were in trouble. They had debts of USD$59 million. Which is a lot! Now? They only owe $US3 million (helps that they sold the Fallout IP to Bethesda). Anyways, with the black side of the books in sight they're looking to cut loose! Tuscan villa, fast cars, loose women, the works. First, though, there's business to attend to, like securing some cash for the oft-spoken-of Fallout Online (which they retained the rights to when they made the Bethesda deal). Interplay CEO Herve Caen:

With that difficult period behind us, we are focused on securing funding for development of a Massively Multiplayer Online Game (MMOG) based on the popular Fallout franchise. Along with our strategy of leveraging our existing portfolio of intellectual gaming properties, Fallout Online will play a key role in the future of Interplay.

It might. That all hinges on whether they make Rad Scorpions a playable class. Interplay Ready for "Fallout Online" [Next-Gen]