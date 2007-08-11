Irrational Sheds Unique Identity

Take-Two today announces the name change of highly recognisable and respected studio Irrational Games, rechristening the Boston and Canberra offices as 2K Boston and 2K Australia respectively. Why the hell take such a prominent name in the gaming industry and change it into a faceless clone?

"Irrational Games is widely recognised as one of the most innovative development studios in the world," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "Following their incredible efforts in bringing BioShock to life, we are proud to make the newly renamed Irrational Games studios a cornerstone of our game development family."

One of us. One of us. So they are being rewarded with total assimilation. Ken Levine seems ecstatic at least, in a very 'has no choice but to be ecstatic' fashion.

"We're proud to be part of the 2K Games family and enjoy the new opportunities and artistic freedoms this strengthened relationship provides," said Ken Levine, President and Creative Director of 2K Boston. "The name change signifies our growing position as a central part of 2K Games, and we plan to ensure our future titles continue to set new standards of quality and innovation for the industry."

I do not believe for one moment he is pleased with this move.