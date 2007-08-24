The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Is This Nerdom's [email protected] Killer?

timeleapimage.jpg Pure nerd heroin. Don't think of PC game TimeLeap as a rip-off of Namco's pop idol sim THE [email protected]. No, think of the erotic PC game as an expansion. For those who missed it, Namco's THE [email protected] was by no means an erotic game (though, it did have some saucy dialogue and spicy costumes). A Japanese cult hit of sorts, the game did a decent showing on the Xbox 360 in Japan. TimeLeap hopes to capitalise on that. Besides the standard adult scenes of you-know-what, TimeLeap also features characters rendered in 3D much like THE iDOL[email protected]. The pop music is pure saccharine, too. Hit the jump for look at TimeLeap.

She kicks you IN THE FACE.

Not just maids, but dancing and singing maids.

In case you don't have this [email protected] song burned into your brain. Yes, you're welcome. :)

TimeLeap [Danny Choo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles