It's Sony And Microsoft's Fight Now

Nintendo have been big on the message that they're no longer in competition with Sony and Microsoft. That they've moved on. We've been hearing it non-stop for the past 2-3 years, and frankly it's getting a little boring. The only way we're going to keep listening is if they start making the statements more entertaining. Enter George Harrison!

We're happy to stay out of that. Microsoft is going to get their Halo fans. Sony is going to get their Ridge Racer fans. We just feel that there's a whole audience that no one is talking to.

Ridge Racer? What is this George, 2001? Surely the PS3 has more games than...oh, I get it. Console Makers: Move It or Lose It [Business Week]