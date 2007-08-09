Jaffe Confirms Three PS3 Exclusives

David Jaffe's new company Eat Sleep Play is confirmed to be working on the first of three PS3 exclusive titles alongside their Twisted Metal: Head On port. While details are yet to be released, Jaffe did say this:

...the new game is medium to hardcore in terms of game play and will focus heavily on multiplayer...I am more excited about this game than anything I have ever worked on. I cannot wait to unveil it.

Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Twisted Metal PS3. Please.

And if not, something awesomer will also suffice.

