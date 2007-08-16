The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Jaffe Shot His Sony Load With God of War

jaffenintendostrap.jpgWith God of War, David Jaffe created a big time franchise for Sony. And he knows it. Where do you go from there?

For me, once God of War finished, I felt I had sort of done all I could do as a Sony employee. I felt like there was nowhere else really for me to go in terms of advancement — not just career advancement — but sort of personal, spiritual, soulful advancement.

Makes sense. Instead of continuing at Sony Computer Entertainment, Jaffe co-founded a studio in Utah. Utah? That's doesn't make so much sense! Jaffe hates Utah, continuing to reside in San Diego and iChat with his colleagues in Salt Lake City. "I don't want to live in Utah," Jaffe said. "I grew up in Birmingham, Ala. Utah very much reminds me of Birmingham, Ala... I'm a very liberal person. I would have a real hard time raising my kids in an environment that is as conservative as Birmingham or Utah."

So! Not only does he dislike Utah, he also isn't so fond of Birmingham. He also maxed out as a Sony employee with GoW. Got that?

He's a liberal dude [Salt Lake Tribune]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles