Jam Sessions Tracklist Announced

The tracklist for Plato and Ubisoft's DS guitar-sim, Jam Sessions, has been announced. Guitar Hero Fans: this is not for you. On offer is a more laid-back selection of tunes, ranging from the pedestrian (Coldplay) to the fucking amazing (Johnny Cash's "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know"). Oh, and Crecente, strap yourself in, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" did actually make the game. Full tracklist follows. * Amy Winehouse - "You know I'm no good" * Avril Lavigne - "I'm With You" * Beck - "Jackass" * Blind Melon - "No rain" * Bob Marley - "No woman no cry" * Bob Dylan - "Like a rolling stone" * Cheap Trick - "Surrender" * Coldplay - "Yellow" * Death Cab for Cutie - "I will follow you into the dark" * Jackson 5 - "Never can say goodbye" * James Taylor - "How sweet it is to be loved by you" * Janis Joplin - "Me and Bobby McGee" * Johnny Cash - "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know" * Marvin Gaye - "What's going on?" * Nirvana - "The man who sold the world" * Rascal Flatts - "Life is a Highway" * The Fray - "Over my head"

Those come standard: buy your copy from Best Buy and you also get

* Brad Paisley - "I'm gonna miss her" * Jimi Hendrix - "Wild thing" * Tom Petty - "Needles and pins"

Fantastic. Just a reminder, while these are the games "proper" songs, I'd imagine most of the fun with this thing will come from creating your own, which the game not only supports, it encourages.

