Jam Sessions Tracklist Announced

cash.jpgThe tracklist for Plato and Ubisoft's DS guitar-sim, Jam Sessions, has been announced. Guitar Hero Fans: this is not for you. On offer is a more laid-back selection of tunes, ranging from the pedestrian (Coldplay) to the fucking amazing (Johnny Cash's "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know"). Oh, and Crecente, strap yourself in, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" did actually make the game. Full tracklist follows. * Amy Winehouse - "You know I'm no good" * Avril Lavigne - "I'm With You" * Beck - "Jackass" * Blind Melon - "No rain" * Bob Marley - "No woman no cry" * Bob Dylan - "Like a rolling stone" * Cheap Trick - "Surrender" * Coldplay - "Yellow" * Death Cab for Cutie - "I will follow you into the dark" * Jackson 5 - "Never can say goodbye" * James Taylor - "How sweet it is to be loved by you" * Janis Joplin - "Me and Bobby McGee" * Johnny Cash - "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know" * Marvin Gaye - "What's going on?" * Nirvana - "The man who sold the world" * Rascal Flatts - "Life is a Highway" * The Fray - "Over my head"

Those come standard: buy your copy from Best Buy and you also get

* Brad Paisley - "I'm gonna miss her" * Jimi Hendrix - "Wild thing" * Tom Petty - "Needles and pins"

Fantastic. Just a reminder, while these are the games "proper" songs, I'd imagine most of the fun with this thing will come from creating your own, which the game not only supports, it encourages.

Jam Sessions: Official Song List Revealed [IGN]

