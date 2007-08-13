Japan's Take On The Angry German Kid

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

If you've been near a computer in the last two years or so, you've probably seen this. It's a clip of some German kid flipping out while trying to play Unreal Tournament. Some say it was faked, some say it's real. We really don't care about that! What we do care about is this wonderful parody some Japanese dude did of that meme. It's great.

Also, if you understand Japanese, the remixed version is a hoot as well.

