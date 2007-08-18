Jericho Keeps It Mediocre

It might be a Clive Barker branded horror game, but this trailer for Jericho portrays it as the most generic army game ever created. "Drop the gun!" moment? Check. "Don't you die on me!" moment? It's in there. The gameplay that follows completely fails to pull me out of the hole the video digs with that inane, cookie-cutter dialogue. Trailers are not supposed to make me not want to buy the game, Codemasters!