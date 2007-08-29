WARNING: This is probably total BS. Probably. But not definitely. Nintendo fanboys with half-decent imaginations read on. Digital celebrity gossip rag The Skinny Website have posted a rumour that Jessica Alba is hooked on her Wii. So much so that she's using it to workout on. Every day. Maybe she is, maybe she isn't, but Nintendo marketing, if she is, you need to get on this. Jessica Alba Stays in Shape With a Wii Workout [The Skinny Website, via Wii Fanboy]
Jessica Alba Works Out On The Wii?
I love Jessica Alba! She is definitely one of the hottest women alive! She is a GREAT actress and very attractive!