The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

John Woo's Next Film Gets Chinese MMORPG

chibizhizhan.jpgBeijing Perfect World, the developer and publisher of several big-name Chinese games, and China Film Group Corporation have reached an agreement that Perfect World will develop a MMORPG based on John Woo's latest film (due out next year) titled èµ¤å£ (The Battle of Red Cliff). Based on historical events (and included in the classic Chinese novel, Romance of the Three Kingdoms), the movie focuses on a decisive battle in 3rd century BCE China, and the MMORPG will follow the same path - while differentiating itself from all the other Romance of the Three Kingdoms-based games that came before it.

In the fourth quarter of 2007, Beijing Perfect World plans to launch the second big-scale MMORPG called "The War of the Red Cliff" which uses the self-developed new version of the Angelica 3D game engine. Differentiated from the traditional Japanese game "Romance of the Three Kingdoms", this newly-produced game highlights the most grandiose scenery. "The War of the Red Cliff" aims to provide gamers with the reality and trueness of real battle scenes from the three kingdoms era, so players have the chance to experience a Chinese version of the pure, traditional "Romance of Three Kingdoms."

I'm really excited because my favourite Chinese actor, Tony Leung Chiu Wai, will be making an appearance (no Maggie Cheung, sadly). The movie is scheduled for release in two parts next year, the first scheduled for release before the Olympics. If you can read Chinese, you can find out more about the game at the official Chibi Online website.

Perfect World Reaches Agreement with CFGC on Both the Film and Game Versions of 'The War of the Red Cliff'

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles