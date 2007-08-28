The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Joust: The Movie: For Real

joust.jpgCP Productions have announced that they're working on a Joust movie. You know Joust. Had jousting, flying ostriches. From that simple premise they've announced the film will be "Gladiator meets Mad Max", and is the first in many gaming adaptations CP will be bringing to both the big-screen and turning into comic books. Producer Christine Peters (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days):

This film is the type of action-packed story that appeals to all four quadrants of the movie-going public and we are excited to be in the Midway Games business once again.

All four-quadrants? Lady, it's a Joust movie. Good luck with that. But hey, I'm excited. New Hollywood Company Bringing Joust to the Big Screen [GameDaily.biz]

