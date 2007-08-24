July NPD Software Charts Show Money Was Made

July's NPD software charts show two things. First, just like the hardware charts, lots of money was made. Second, it showed that July's software releases were the very slimmest of pickings.
1. NCAA Football 08 (360) 397,000 2. Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s (PS2) 339,000 3. Wii Play - (Wii) 278,000 4. NCAA Football 08 - (PS2) 236,000 5. Mario Party 8 - (Wii) 177,000 6. NCAA Football 08 - (PS3) 156,000 7. Pokemon Diamond - (DS) 144,000 8. Transformers - (PS2) 143,000 9. Guitar Hero 2 - (PS2) 138,000 10. Guitar Hero 2 - (360) 108,000
July NPD: Game Industry Soars to Nearly $1 Billion, Wii Tops All, PS3 Almost Matches 360 [Gamedaily]
